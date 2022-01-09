First-round of 2022 NFL Draft order finalized

FILE – Exterior view of the Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders played the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is adding the NFL’s crown jewel with the Super Bowl coming to cap the 2023 season. The league’s biggest event will follow the Pro Bowl this season and the NFL draft next year. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

As Week 18 wraps up, the order for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has been set. The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick first, followed by the Detroit Lions.

The Philadelphia Eagles will have three first-round picks, more than any other team in the league.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place on April 28 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Rounds two and three will be on April 29. Rounds four through seven will take place on April 30.