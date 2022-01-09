First-round of 2022 NFL Draft order finalized

As Week 18 wraps up, the order for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has been set. The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick first, followed by the Detroit Lions.
The Philadelphia Eagles will have three first-round picks, more than any other team in the league.
The 2022 NFL Draft will take place on April 28 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Rounds two and three will be on April 29. Rounds four through seven will take place on April 30.
|Pick
|Team
|Regular-Season Record
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|(3-14)
|2
|Detroit Lions
|(3-13-1)
|3
|Houston Texans
|(4-13)
|4
|New York Jets
|(4-13)
|5
|New York Giants
|(4-13)
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|(5-12)
|7
|New York Giants (via Chicago)
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|(7-10)
|9
|Denver Broncos
|(7-10)
|10
|New York Jets (via Seattle)
|11
|Washington Football Team
|(7-10)
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|(8-9)
|13
|Cleveland Browns
|(8-9)
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|(8-9)
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami)
|9-8
|16
|Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis)
|17
|TBD
|18
|TBD