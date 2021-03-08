Finally game time: PSU Altoona Men’s Basketball back in action

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been a long and frustrating wait for the Penn State Altoona Men’s Basketball team. But now, with a game set for Friday, the wait is finally over. It’s game time.

“We’ve just been on hold trying to see what we’re going to be able to do,” says Head Coach David McGreal. It’s been over a year since the team has competed and only had its first full-squad practice last Wednesday. McGreal continued, “Luckily the university is allowing us to play and giving us an opportunity and helping us with the testing and protocols that are in place.”

When McGreal finally got word that the team will compete this season, the reaction was mixed. “Thank God,” he said. “And then the second one was, ‘We’re nowhere near ready.'”

On the wait, Junior Guard/Forward Andruw Harman said, “Not knowing if we were going to play, I was tired of waiting. And we were still practicing everyday. We were in the gym every day.”

Harman played 28 games last season for the Lions. He was voted AMCC Newcomer of the Year and was selected to the All-AMCC second team. “I’ve been waiting on this since the summer,” he explained. “Since I knew about this team. Since I knew all the freshman coming in.”

While excited to play, it’s an unusual start for a season. Coach McGreal explain, “March 12th you’re either deep in the postseason or you’re playing golf, if the weather is nice. We’re going to be playing our first game of the year. So it’s been a unique season, as everybody knows, because these guys have busted their butts since October.”

The Lions open the season Friday, March 12th at Pitt-Greensburg at 7 p.m.