Fans allowed at Pittsburgh Steelers training camps

LATROBE, PA – AUGUST 06: Pittsburgh Steelers equipment lies on the field during training camp at St. Vincent College on August 6, 2009 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be holding training camp at Heinz Field this preseason for the second straight year, however, this time, fans will be allowed to see the team practice in person, for free.

Wednesday, July 28 at 1:30 p.m. the first open practice at Heinz Field will also be the first time the team practices in pads. The final practice open to fans will be Wednesday, August 18 at 12 p.m.

Though attendance is free, fans must have a mobile ticket to enter. Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m., season ticket holders will be able to reserve tickets and the remainder of tickers will be available Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. All tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster.

The complete training camp guide, which includes all of the dates, parking and stadium entry information, concessions and more is available at Steelers 2021 Training Camp Information.