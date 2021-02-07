Faneca, Nunn elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Alan Faneca knew patience was the key, and that patience has paid off for him.

In his sixth year of eligibility, Faneca was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021.

“I want to congratulate Alan Faneca on his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “Without a doubt, Alan was one of the best guards in Steelers history, and one of the best in the NFL during a 13-year career that saw him voted first-team All-Pro six times and to nine Pro Bowls. Alan was unique in that he was big and strong enough to handle interior pass rushers and keep them off our quarterback, but also mobile enough to pull in either direction and lead one of our running backs around the end. In Super Bowl XL, Alan showcased his athletic ability in our victory when he pulled to the right from his left guard spot and made the block that sprung Willie Parker into the secondary on a 75-yard touchdown run that remains a Super Bowl record to this day.

“I am very excited for Alan and his family for this well-deserved individual honor. I am sure it will be a special weekend in Canton for his entire family and for Steelers Nation.”

Faneca will join legendary scout Bill Nunn in the Class of 2021, and they will become the 28th and 29th members of the Steelers’ organization in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the team’s 25th and 26th major contributors per the Hall of Fame.

“It’s amazing. It’s awesome,” said Faneca. “We’ve known for a little while now. Going through some of the stuff, the orientation and stuff, it sits on you more and you realize the gravity of it. It leaves me even more speechless. It’s exciting. I have been waiting for it for a while.”

Faneca, a first team All-Pro selection an impressive six times (2001-02, 2004-07) and twice a second team selection (2003, 2008), was the Steelers first-round draft pick in 1998 and played 10 seasons for the black and gold (1998-2007), and 13 overall in the NFL (New York Jets 2008-09 and Arizona Cardinals 2010).

“His ability to play that position, dominate at that position, but be athletic enough to move around and travel from the standpoint of pulling as an offensive lineman was rare,” said Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis. “Usually when you do it, it doesn’t end in success. When Alan pulled we had a tremendous amount of success with our ability to pull.”

Faneca was a member of the Super Bowl XL Championship team, and during his time the Steelers won four division titles and won at least 10 games in five of his seasons. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls and was also named to Steelers All-Time Team in 2007 and the NFL 2000’s All-Decade Team.

Faneca was a key to the Steelers ground game, blocking for teams that finished among the NFL’s Top 10 in rushing 11 times, and blocking for nine 1,000-yard rushers and five 3,000-yard passers.

When you make a difference, when you have a huge impact, when you are a trailblazer who opened doors for others, the door deserves to be opened for you.

And finally, the door has opened for Bill Nunn.

Nunn, the legendary scout who served in multiple roles in the Steelers personnel department beginning in 1967 in a part-time role, and then in a full-time role from 1969-2014, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Contributor as part of the Class of 2021.

“I am thrilled that Bill Nunn has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “He was not only a special friend and advisor to me, my father, my uncle Art Rooney Jr., but also Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin and everyone he worked with during his 46 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His stories, advice and lessons that he taught all of us are still apparent in our everyday work. He was a true pioneer in helping traditional HBCU players get their chance in the National Football League, and he is so deserving of this extraordinary honor.

“I look forward to celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with his family this summer in Canton. I could not be more excited for him to receive this recognition.”

Nunn becomes the first Black Contributor in the 100-year history of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s especially exciting because he never changed,” said his daughter Lynell Nunn. “He was always so concerned about diversity with the players, coaches and front office. That goes back to the time I was young. He was always looking for that, during his pre-Steelers time and after that. It was always important to him and he instilled that in us. To see the progress that has been made, and he had a fairly big part in that, means a lot. I am really proud of the legacy that he left.”

Nunn, who died in 2014 at the age of 89, joined the Steelers organization in the scouting department after a career in the newspaper business where he started as a sports writer, then a sports editor, and then managing editor of The Pittsburgh Courier.

“Bill Nunn has done so much for the league over the years, not only for the Steelers but also when he was a reporter by going to the Historically Black Colleges and Universities and finding all of the talent there and letting the NFL teams know about that talent,” said Donnie Shell, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. “And what he did for the Steelers. Look at how many players he brought to the Steelers to help build those championship teams.”

Starting in 1950 he selected the newspaper’s annual Black College All-America Team, developing relationships that benefited his scouting career and opened the door for Black players who weren’t getting a lot of attention from professional teams.

“Bill was a very smart, intelligent guy,” said Hall of Fame wide receiver John Stallworth. “He knew what to look for in the scouting area. He did a great job writing reports and talking about specifics for individual players.

“Bill in my mind was a game-changer for guys in my era who went to Black colleges. Bill was a force in the room for us. Most of the guys who came along before us, didn’t have anyone to talk about their pedigree, how good they were, what their capabilities were, their talent, what kind of man they were. Bill was a voice in the room for guys in Black colleges in the early years. He paved the way for a lot of guys with the Steelers and other teams to have an opportunity to come in and show what they could do. It opened the door for a lot of guys who came after us.”

Nunn, a member of the Inaugural Class of the Black College Football Hall of Fame and a 2018 Steelers Hall of Honor selection, helped the Steelers find talent from HBCUs that other teams largely ignored, including L.C. Greenwood from Arkansas AM&N, Mel Blount from Southern, Frank Lewis from Grambling State, Dwight White from Texas A&M-Commerce, Ernie Holmes from Texas Southern, Joe Gilliam from Tennessee State, Stallworth from Alabama A&M, and Shell from South Carolina State.

The last Black College All-America Team Nunn selected for the Pittsburgh Courier was in 1974, and a member of that team happened to be Stallworth. Nunn scouted Stallworth, along with other BLESTO scouts who at that time would travel together, on a wet track at Alabama A&M, and the wide receiver didn't time well in the 40-yard dash.

The group was leaving Alabama the next morning, but Nunn said he felt ill and was staying, and would catch up with them on the road. What he did, though, was go back and time Stallworth on a dry track and he got the results he wanted. Also, through his relationship with HBCU coaches, he was able to obtain the only game film of Stallworth that existed. He promised to return the film to be shared but never did. The rest, as they say, is history. That 1974 Steelers went on to win Super Bowl IX, with 11 players from HBCUs, and the Steelers 1974 Draft Class that included four Hall of Fame players in the first five picks – Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, Stallworth, and Mike Webster – plus another – Shell – as an undrafted rookie is acknowledged as the greatest of all-time.

“I don’t know that I would have gotten the opportunity that I did, certainly I don’t think I would have been a Pittsburgh Steeler, had it not been for Bill Nunn,” said Stallworth, the team’s fourth-round pick in 1974. “He brought my name to the table. The story that folks tell about Bill and my game films in college, how he hid those game films away, it’s amusing.

“I appreciate Bill. I appreciate his dedication. He could have been like so many others who came through and (Alabama A&M) was just a stop, they weren’t going to find anybody. They were supposed to stop there, and so they did and moved on. Bill stopped, had a sense of wanting to find talent, and knew there was talent there. I don’t know if I am a Pittsburgh Steeler if that didn’t happen.”