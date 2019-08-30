Expanded ‘Big Game Bound’ launches Sept. 5

Football fans, rejoice! The NFL’s regular season kicks off on Sept. 5 and Nexstar Media Group is expanding its “Big Game Bound” digital franchise to bring you the latest news and analysis each week.

“Big Game Bound,” which will be available via livestream and on demand, will be hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles. The show will spotlight the biggest games, key storylines and insight from reporters across the country who know Super Bowl-contending teams better than anyone else. Watch for segments, including:

An interview with Marty Callner, creator of HBO’s “Hard Knocks;”

Austin Carr of the New Orleans Saints, who discusses the issue of human trafficking and how he and his wife are working to combat the problem;

Insights from experts in the fantasy football world.

“Each year, Nexstar stations provide unmatched coverage of the biggest game in sports,” said Austin Kellerman, Nexstar’s Director of Digital Content. “With journalists across the country covering these teams each week, it only makes sense to expand this to a season-long effort. This allows you to hear from reporters who have unique, local insight into the NFL’s top teams.”

“Big Game Bound” will stream on more than 100 Nexstar websites nationwide every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, beginning on Sept 5.