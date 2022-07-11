PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Evgeni Malkin’s time in Pittsburgh might be over after 16 seasons. The veteran forward has decided that he will become a free agent for the first time in his career. In a text sent to The Athletic Malkin expressed displeasure with the pace of contract negotiations and wondered if the Penguins still wanted him.

Last season Malkin played in 41 games where he scored 20 goals and dished out 22 assists. The Penguins latest offer to the 36 year old was reportedly for four years and around $6.1 million a year.

Malkin has won three Stanley Cups during his time with the Penguins. For his career he has 444 goals and 702 assists.