After Penn State’s 44-13 blowout win over Ball State, ESPN College Gameday announced it will be coming back to Happy Valley next week when Penn State hosts Auburn next weekend.

This will be the 5th consecutive season College Gameday will be at Beaver Stadium. The matchup with Auburn will pit the 11th ranked Nittany Lions against the 25th ranked Tigers.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 pm.