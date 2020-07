Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Peters is seen during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

(WTAJ) – The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to resign Jason Peters who will switch from tackle to guard on a one-year deal that is worth up to $6 million that includes $3 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Peters has spent 16 seasons in the league with the Eagles and the Buffalo Bills. The last 11 seasons he was left tackle for Philadelphia. Peters is 38-years-old.