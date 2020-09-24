Eagles, Bengals each look to avoid 0-3 starts

Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with adversity far earlier than usual. The Cincinnati Bengals are right where they’ve been for a while.



One of the teams should earn their first win Sunday — unless they tie — when the Bengals visit the Eagles. An 0-2 start for the first time in five years with a difficult schedule upcoming has Philadelphia in a desperate spot in September.

They’ve been in dire positions the past two Decembers and ended up in the playoffs.



The Bengals are looking to avoid their third 0-3 start in four years. They haven’t had a winning season since 2015.