Eagles, Bengals each look to avoid 0-3 starts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with adversity far earlier than usual. The Cincinnati Bengals are right where they’ve been for a while.
One of the teams should earn their first win Sunday — unless they tie — when the Bengals visit the Eagles. An 0-2 start for the first time in five years with a difficult schedule upcoming has Philadelphia in a desperate spot in September.
They’ve been in dire positions the past two Decembers and ended up in the playoffs.
The Bengals are looking to avoid their third 0-3 start in four years. They haven’t had a winning season since 2015.
