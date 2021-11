(WTAJ)-- The co-founder of Four Diamonds, Charles Millard, passed away at the age of 93 during the morning of Nov. 4 from a brain injury when he fell earlier in the day.

In 1972 Charles along with his wife, Irma, co-founded Four Diamonds with the intention of helping families whose children were battling cancer at what is now the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. This was following their son, Christopher, who had a battle with cancer that lasted almost three years.