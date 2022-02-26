The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 6. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
District 5 Update
District 6 Update
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
Class 3A District V/VIII/IX Regional Semifinal
Chestnut Ridge 71, Perry Traditional Academy 59
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Clearfield
2. Punxsutawney
7:30 at CUP
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
1. Redbank
5. Keystone
2. Ridgeway
3. Karns City
Wednesday, March 2
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Elk County
5. North Clarion
2. Otto-Eldred
3. Dubois Central Catholic
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. St. Marys
2. Clearfield
7:00 p.m. at CUP
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Elk County Catholic
5. Ridgway
2. North Clarion
Otto Eldred/Union
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Punxy
4. Moniteau
7:00 p.m. at Dubois
GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. St. Marys
2. Clearfield
7:00 p.m. at CUP
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
1. Elk County Catholic
5. Ridgway
2. North Clarion
Otto Eldred/Union
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Punxy
4. Moniteau
7:00 p.m. at Dubois
