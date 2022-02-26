The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 6. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.

District 5 Update

District 6 Update

*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted

BOYS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES — Class 3A District V/VIII/IX Regional Semifinal

Chestnut Ridge 71, Perry Traditional Academy 59 — SCHEDULED GAMES —

Tuesday, March 1

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Clearfield

2. Punxsutawney

7:30 at CUP CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

1. Redbank

5. Keystone 2. Ridgeway

3. Karns City Wednesday, March 2

CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

1. Elk County

5. North Clarion 2. Otto-Eldred

3. Dubois Central Catholic — SCHEDULED GAMES —

Tuesday, March 1

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. St. Marys

2. Clearfield

7:00 p.m. at CUP CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

1. Elk County Catholic

5. Ridgway 2. North Clarion

Otto Eldred/Union CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

1. Punxy

4. Moniteau

7:00 p.m. at Dubois GIRLS BASKETBALL

— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Tuesday, March 1

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. St. Marys

2. Clearfield

7:00 p.m. at CUP CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

1. Elk County Catholic

5. Ridgway 2. North Clarion

Otto Eldred/Union CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

1. Punxy

4. Moniteau

7:00 p.m. at Dubois

