BOYS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Friday, March 4

CLASS A – CHAMPIONSHIP

Bishop Carroll 67, Williamsburg 52

After a slow start, Bishop Carroll found its groove late in the second quarter, ending the first half on a 10-3 run to take a 29-24 lead into the half. The Huskies would never look back winning the Class A championship 67-52



CLASS A – CONSOLATION

Conemaugh Valley 70, Harmony 67



REGION 6-8-10 CHAMPIONSHIP

Taylor Allderdice 55, State College 53



Thursday, March 3

CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Portage 72, Penns Manor 58

Portage’s offense was too much of Penns Manor Thursday in the Mustang’s 72-58 win. Portage led by as many as 20 in the first half behind 20 first half points from Kaden Claar. Portage led 72-48 late in the fourth before the Comets drew closer. The win is Portage’s second consecutive district title.

CLASS AA – CONSOLATION

West Shamokin 46, United 33



Wednesday, March 2

CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Richland 70, Bishop Guilfoyle 69

A close one that came down to the wire saw Richland’s Trent Rozich hit a three-point buzzer beater to send this game to overtime. Rozich lead the Rams with 28. Richland’s Luke Raho finished the night with five three-pointers. For BG, the Haigh brothers lead the way– junior Patrick finished with 24, and freshman Danny had 29.



CLASS AAA – CONSOLATION

5. Cambria Heights 59, Penns Valley 56



Tuesday, March 1

CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

Williamsburg 51, Conemaugh Valley 39

Bishop Carroll 39, Harmony 36



CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Penn Cambria 52, Central 47

After Central’s quick start cooled, Penn Cambria led most of the way Tuesday, winning the AAAA championship 52-47. The Dragons opened the game on an 8-0 run, and except for a few minutes in the third, trailed most of the game. Garrett Harrold led the Panthers with 18 points, 10 rebounds. Tyrell Rolle led Central with 19.



Monday, February 28

CLASS AAAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

State College 63, Altoona 42

For the third time this year, State College topped Altoona 63-42, winning the District 6 Championship. The Little Lions built a double-digit first half lead, and cruised to the finish line.

CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

Central Mountain 53, Bellefonte 52



Saturday, February 26

CLASS A – SECOND ROUND

1. Williamsburg – BYE

2. Harmony – BYE



Conemaugh Valley 54, Blacklick Valley 50

Bishop Carroll 55, Ferndale 37



CLASS AA -SEMIFINAL

Portage 51, West Shamokin 42

Penns Manor 62, United 53



CLASS AAA – SEMIFINAL

Richland 62, Penns Valley 49

Bishop Guilfoyle 80, Cambria Heights 76

The Marauders beat the Highlanders in a close contest in Altoona. This is BG’s 20th win on the season.



CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS

Central 62, Bedford 34

Penn Cambria 64, Tyrone 55



Wednesday, February 23

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

Portage 80, Claysburg 33

West Shamokin 63, Southern Huntingdon 43

Penns Manor 73, West Branch 42

United 64, Bishop McCort 62



CLASS AAA – SECOND ROUND

Bishop Guilfoyle 84, River Valley 47

Bishop Guilfoyle dominated end-to-end in the Marauders’ postseason opener Wednesday, topping River Valley 84-47. The win was BG’s 19th of the season and propels the team to the AAA semifinals.



Richland 64, Northern Cambria 36

The Rams cruised to a big win over the Broncos. Senior guard Kellan Stahl had 19 points and senior forward Trent Rozich had 23 points. This was the Rams’ 21st win of the season, and tenth win in a row.



Cambria Heights 58, Mount Union 35



Tuesday, February 22

CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS

Bellefonte 63, Hollidaysburg 45

Central Mountain 68, Shikellamy 53

CLASS AAA – SECOND ROUND

Penns Valley 51, Philipsburg Osceola



Monday, February 21

CLASS AAA – PLAY-IN

River Valley 49, Bald Eagle 48

Bald Eagle got off to a really hot start and jumped out to a 15-4 lead, but River Valley never gave up in a game that went down to the wire. The Eagles fought hard to the end, but the fell short 49-48.



Northern Cambria 58, Bellwood Antis 45



CLASS AAAA – FIRST ROUND

Tyrone 71, Huntingdon 43

Bedford 71, Juniata 42



