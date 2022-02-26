The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.

District 5 Update

District 9 Update

*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted

BOYS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —



CLASS A – SECOND ROUND

1. Williamsburg – BYE

2. Harmony – BYE



Conemaugh Valley 54, Blacklick Valley 50

Bishop Carroll 55, Ferndale 37 CLASS AA -SEMIFINAL

Portage 51, West Shamokin 42

Penns Manor 62, United 53 CLASS AAA – SEMIFINAL

Richland 62, Penns Valley 49

Bishop Guilfoyle 80, Cambria Heights 76

The Marauders beat the Highlanders in a close contest in Altoona. This is BG’s 20th win on the season.



CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS

Central 62, Bedford 34

Penn Cambria 64, Tyrone 55 — SCHEDULED GAMES —

Monday, February 28

CLASS AAAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. State College

2. Altoona

7:30 at Mt. Aloysius CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Bellefonte

3. Central Mountain

7:00 at Bald Eagle GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES — CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

Williamsburg 55, Belleville Mennonite 17

Portage 53, Conemaugh Valley 24

Blacklick Valley 53, Bishop Carroll 59 CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

Bishop McCort 60, Purchase Line 26

Bellwood Antis 52, United 51

Homer Center 57, Juniata Valley 18

Penns Manor 44, Southern Huntingdon 28 CLASS AAAA – SEMIFINALS

1. Tyrone

4. Central

7:00 p.m. Bedford 54, Central Cambria 41 CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

River Valley 51, Penn Cambria 37

Forest Hills 49, Westmont Hilltop 40



— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Monday, February 28

CLASS AAAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Mifflin County

3. State College

6:00 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Hollidaysburg

2. Obama

7:00 p.m. at Central Cambria CLASS A – FRIST ROUND

4. Glendale

5. Bishop Guilfoyle

7:00 p.m.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.