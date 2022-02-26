The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
District 5 Update
District 9 Update
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
CLASS A – SECOND ROUND
1. Williamsburg – BYE
2. Harmony – BYE
Conemaugh Valley 54, Blacklick Valley 50
Bishop Carroll 55, Ferndale 37
CLASS AA -SEMIFINAL
Portage 51, West Shamokin 42
Penns Manor 62, United 53
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINAL
Richland 62, Penns Valley 49
Bishop Guilfoyle 80, Cambria Heights 76
The Marauders beat the Highlanders in a close contest in Altoona. This is BG’s 20th win on the season.
CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS
Central 62, Bedford 34
Penn Cambria 64, Tyrone 55
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Monday, February 28
CLASS AAAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. State College
2. Altoona
7:30 at Mt. Aloysius
CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Bellefonte
3. Central Mountain
7:00 at Bald Eagle
GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Williamsburg 55, Belleville Mennonite 17
Portage 53, Conemaugh Valley 24
Blacklick Valley 53, Bishop Carroll 59
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
Bishop McCort 60, Purchase Line 26
Bellwood Antis 52, United 51
Homer Center 57, Juniata Valley 18
Penns Manor 44, Southern Huntingdon 28
CLASS AAAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Tyrone
4. Central
7:00 p.m.
Bedford 54, Central Cambria 41
CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS
River Valley 51, Penn Cambria 37
Forest Hills 49, Westmont Hilltop 40
— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Monday, February 28
CLASS AAAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Mifflin County
3. State College
6:00 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius
CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Hollidaysburg
2. Obama
7:00 p.m. at Central Cambria
CLASS A – FRIST ROUND
4. Glendale
5. Bishop Guilfoyle
7:00 p.m.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.