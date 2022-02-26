ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – District 6 AAA wrestling finals and consolation took place Saturday at Altoona Area High School.

At at 126 pounds, no. 1 seed Dalton Perry from Central Mountain beat no. 2 seed Taylor Smith from Juniata 23-5 on the tech fall.

At 132 pounds, no. 1 seed Luke Simcox from Central Mountain beat no. 2 seed Aidan O’Shea from Bellefonte by a 7-1 decision.

At 138 pounds, no. 1 Pierson Manville from State College beat no. 2 Taylor Weaver from Central Mountain by a 18-1 tech fall.

Weight Name 106 1.) Luke Hileman (Altoona)

2.) Cameron Garcia (Bellefonte)

3.) Jonathan Coates (State College)

4.) Carson Krupka (Hollidaysburg)

5.) Joey Bomberger (Juniata)

6.) Styers Oden (Mifflin County) 113 1.) Nic Allison (Mifflin County)

2.) Garrett Choates (Bellefonte)

3.) Clayton Foster (Central Mountain)

4.) Nick Irwin (Altoona)

5.) Bryce Conway (Hollidaysburg)

6.) Amelia Smith (Juniata) 120 1.) Asher Cunningham (State College)

2.) Casey Smith (Juniata)

3.) Hunter Johnson (Mifflin County)

4.) Luke Ananea (Central Mountain)

5.) Noah Horne (Hollidaysburg)

6.) Eli Wisor (Altoona) 126 1.) Dalton Perry (Central Mountain)

2.) Taylor Smith (Juniata)

3.) Jacob Campbell (State College)

4.) Noah Weaver (Bellefonte)

5.) Jordan Carlucci (Altoona)

6.) Mason Schenck (Hollidaysburg) 132 1.) Luke Simcox (Central Mountain)

2.) Aidan O’Shea (Bellefonte)

3.) Blake Aumiller (Mifflin County)

4.) Daniel Painter (Juniata)

5.) Jacob Brua (Hollidaysburg)

6.) Logan Brandt (Altoona) 138 1.) Pierson Manville (State College)

2.) Taylor Weaver (Central Mountain)

3.) Gage Long (Bellefonte)

4.) Jake Cunningham (Mifflin County)

5.) Mitchell Baronner (Hollidaysburg)

6.) Wyatt Young (Altoona) 145 1.) Jude Swisher (Bellefonte)

2.) Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain)

3.) Deakon Scheaffer (MIfflin County)

4.) Will Young (Altoona)

5.) Quinton Ritchey (Hollidaysburg) 152 1.) Luke Sipes (Altoona)

2.) Parker Kearns (Mifflin County)

3.) Braylen Corter (Central Mountain)

4.) Nate Smith (Bellefonte) 160 1.) Kyler Everly (Mifflin County)

2.) Rocco Serafini (Central Mountain)

3.) Josh Hershbine (State College)

4.) Josh Bomberger (Juniata)

5.) Alijah Gibson (Greater Johnstown)

6.) Grady Garrison (Bellefonte) 172 1.) Aaron Sleeth (Hollidaysburg)

2.) Braden Newby (State College)

3.) Avery Aurand (Mifflin County)

4.) Jacob Weaver (Central Mountain)

5.) Elijah Houser (Altoona)

6.) Harrison Mummah (Juniata) 189 1.) Trey Shoemaker (Mifflin County)

2.) Carter Weaverling (State College)

3.) Damien Galentine (Central Mountain)

4.) Marquan Tissinger (Greater Johnstown)

5.) Connor Reimer (Altoona)

6.) Lane Peiper (Juniata) 215 1.) Nicholas Pavlechko (State College)

2.) Anson Wagner (Mifflin County)

3.) Nicklas Eppihimer (Hollidaysburg)

4.) Jonathan Kauffman (Juniata)

5.) Alexander Yost (Altoona)

6.) Addison Shawley (Bellefonte) 285 1.) Jaxon Pupo (Mifflin County)

2.) Brayden Blackwell (Central Mountain)

3.) Shane Focht (State College)

4.) Tyler Putman (Bellefonte)

5.) Rally Hoover (Hollidaysburg)

6.) Michael Riccio (Altoona)

