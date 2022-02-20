District 6 AA wrestling scores & highlights

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – District 6 AA finals and consolation took place Saturday at Altoona High School. The top six wrestlers advanced.

At 152 pounds, two time state champion and no. 1 seed Jackson Arrington from Forest Hills beat no. 3 seed Cole Stuchal from River Valley. Arrington won by fall.

At 160, no. 1 seed Zeke Dubler from Glendale beat no. 2 seen Dustin Flinn from Forest Hills, 4-1 by decision.

172 sees another Dubler! This time, Suds, gets the win over Caleb Close from Bald Eagle with a pin.

Weight Name 106 1.) Jacob Sombronski (United)

2.) Korry Walls (Tyrone)

3.) Mason Beatty (Mount Union)

4.) Jack Darlington (Penns Valley)

5.) Gavin Guenot (Bald Eagle Area)

6.) Isaiah Shilcosky (Forest Hills) 113 1.) Landon Bainey (West Branch)

2.) Lucas Fye (Bald Eagle Area)

3.) Logan Rumberger (Tyrone)

4.) Ty Biesinger (Central)

5.) Gideon Bracken (United)

6.) Ryan Yocum (Huntingdon) 120 1.) Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle Area)

2.) Nick Coudriet (Philipsburg-Osceola)

3.) AJ Chilcote (Mount Union)

4.) Colten Shunk (Penns Valley)

5.) Cam Stewart (Marion Center)

6.) Alex Gladfelter (Huntingdon) 126 1.) Trent Hoover (Penn Cambria)

2.) Hunter Forcellini (Forest Hills)

3.) Scotty Frantz (Philipsburg-Osceola)

4.) Landon Dunsmore (Huntingdon)

5.) Caden Chilcote (Mount Union)

6.) Colton Henning (United) 132 1.) Marcus Gable (Philipsburg-Osceola)

2.) Ashton Sipes (Tyrone)

3.) Jaxon Matthews (Central)

4.) George Campbell (Glendale)

5.) Kevin Taylor (Bald Eagle Area)

6.) Anthony Coukart (Penn Cambria) 138 1.) Easton Toth (Forest Hills)

2.) Liam Cornetto (Marion Center)

3.) Jeffre Pifer (Bald Eagle Area)

4.) Lukas Walk (Tyrone)

5.) Autin Syfert (Richland)

6.) Eric Mykut (Huntingdon) 145 1.) Ty Watson (Penns Valley)

2.) Noah Teeter (Forest Hills)

3.) Gage Heilbrun (Marion Center)

4.) Reese Wood (Tyrone)

5.) Austin Foster (Philipsburg-Osceola)

6.) Devin Grubb (Huntingdon) 152 1.) Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills)

2.) Cole Stuchal (River Valley)

3.) Xander Shank (Bellwood-Antis)

4.) Nathan Little (Penn Cambria)

5.) Luke Hughs (Philipsburg-Osceola)

6.) Mason Reese (Bald Eagle Area) 160 1.) Zeke Dubler (Glendale)

2.) Dustin Flinn (Forest Hills)

3.) Andrew Weaver (Tyrone)

4.) Austin McCloskey (Penn Cambria)

5.) Cameron Dubbs (Bald Eagle Area)

6.) Jayce Reck (Marion Center) 172 1.) Suds Dubler (Glendale)

2.) Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area)

3.) Tommy Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon)

4.) Gavin Stewart (Marion Center)

5.) Cole Felker (Penns Valley)

6.) Tye Templeton (Forest Hills) 189 1.) Noah Foltz (Bald Eagle Area)

2.) Ethan Kubat (Central Cambria)

3.) Hunter Lyons (Penns Valley)

4.) Niko Smeal (Moshannon Valley)

5.) Dom Shaw (Philipsburg-Osceola)

6.) Austin Wagner (Penn Cambria) 215 1.) Kirk Bearjar (Forest Hills)

2.) Ethan Norris (Bellwood-Antis)

3.) David Honan (Moshannon Valley)

4.) Britoon Spangle (Glendale)

5.) Ben Carolus (Juniata Valley)

6.) Billy Bumbarger (West Branch) 285 1.) Gunner Singleton (Huntingdon)

2.) Braden Ewing (Tyrone)

3.) Karter Quick (Central Cambria)

4.) Chase Klinger (Philipsburg-Osceola)

5.) Brad Miller (River Valley)

6.) Aaron Laird (Bellwood-Antis)

