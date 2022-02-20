District 6 AA wrestling scores & highlights

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – District 6 AA finals and consolation took place Saturday at Altoona High School. The top six wrestlers advanced.
At 152 pounds, two time state champion and no. 1 seed Jackson Arrington from Forest Hills beat no. 3 seed Cole Stuchal from River Valley. Arrington won by fall.
At 160, no. 1 seed Zeke Dubler from Glendale beat no. 2 seen Dustin Flinn from Forest Hills, 4-1 by decision.
172 sees another Dubler! This time, Suds, gets the win over Caleb Close from Bald Eagle with a pin.
|Weight
|Name
|106
|1.) Jacob Sombronski (United)
2.) Korry Walls (Tyrone)
3.) Mason Beatty (Mount Union)
4.) Jack Darlington (Penns Valley)
5.) Gavin Guenot (Bald Eagle Area)
6.) Isaiah Shilcosky (Forest Hills)
|113
|1.) Landon Bainey (West Branch)
2.) Lucas Fye (Bald Eagle Area)
3.) Logan Rumberger (Tyrone)
4.) Ty Biesinger (Central)
5.) Gideon Bracken (United)
6.) Ryan Yocum (Huntingdon)
|120
|1.) Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle Area)
2.) Nick Coudriet (Philipsburg-Osceola)
3.) AJ Chilcote (Mount Union)
4.) Colten Shunk (Penns Valley)
5.) Cam Stewart (Marion Center)
6.) Alex Gladfelter (Huntingdon)
|126
|1.) Trent Hoover (Penn Cambria)
2.) Hunter Forcellini (Forest Hills)
3.) Scotty Frantz (Philipsburg-Osceola)
4.) Landon Dunsmore (Huntingdon)
5.) Caden Chilcote (Mount Union)
6.) Colton Henning (United)
|132
|1.) Marcus Gable (Philipsburg-Osceola)
2.) Ashton Sipes (Tyrone)
3.) Jaxon Matthews (Central)
4.) George Campbell (Glendale)
5.) Kevin Taylor (Bald Eagle Area)
6.) Anthony Coukart (Penn Cambria)
|138
|1.) Easton Toth (Forest Hills)
2.) Liam Cornetto (Marion Center)
3.) Jeffre Pifer (Bald Eagle Area)
4.) Lukas Walk (Tyrone)
5.) Autin Syfert (Richland)
6.) Eric Mykut (Huntingdon)
|145
|1.) Ty Watson (Penns Valley)
2.) Noah Teeter (Forest Hills)
3.) Gage Heilbrun (Marion Center)
4.) Reese Wood (Tyrone)
5.) Austin Foster (Philipsburg-Osceola)
6.) Devin Grubb (Huntingdon)
|152
|1.) Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills)
2.) Cole Stuchal (River Valley)
3.) Xander Shank (Bellwood-Antis)
4.) Nathan Little (Penn Cambria)
5.) Luke Hughs (Philipsburg-Osceola)
6.) Mason Reese (Bald Eagle Area)
|160
|1.) Zeke Dubler (Glendale)
2.) Dustin Flinn (Forest Hills)
3.) Andrew Weaver (Tyrone)
4.) Austin McCloskey (Penn Cambria)
5.) Cameron Dubbs (Bald Eagle Area)
6.) Jayce Reck (Marion Center)
|172
|1.) Suds Dubler (Glendale)
2.) Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area)
3.) Tommy Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon)
4.) Gavin Stewart (Marion Center)
5.) Cole Felker (Penns Valley)
6.) Tye Templeton (Forest Hills)
|189
|1.) Noah Foltz (Bald Eagle Area)
2.) Ethan Kubat (Central Cambria)
3.) Hunter Lyons (Penns Valley)
4.) Niko Smeal (Moshannon Valley)
5.) Dom Shaw (Philipsburg-Osceola)
6.) Austin Wagner (Penn Cambria)
|215
|1.) Kirk Bearjar (Forest Hills)
2.) Ethan Norris (Bellwood-Antis)
3.) David Honan (Moshannon Valley)
4.) Britoon Spangle (Glendale)
5.) Ben Carolus (Juniata Valley)
6.) Billy Bumbarger (West Branch)
|285
|1.) Gunner Singleton (Huntingdon)
2.) Braden Ewing (Tyrone)
3.) Karter Quick (Central Cambria)
4.) Chase Klinger (Philipsburg-Osceola)
5.) Brad Miller (River Valley)
6.) Aaron Laird (Bellwood-Antis)
