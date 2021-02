UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) - No. 8 Penn State hit .364 as a team and received a big-time performance from Anastasiya Kudryashova in a 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-22) win over Indiana in a Big Ten women’s volleyball match Saturday night at Rec Hall. The Lions upped their record to 4-3 overall and in the Big Ten, while the Hoosiers dropped to 2-8, 2-8.

Kudryashova started fast by recording kills on each of her first five swings in the opening set. She went on to register 14 kills on .444 hitting. Jonni Parker led all players with 17 kills on .314 hitting and added eight digs. Annie Cate Fitzpatrick had an efficient night with 10 kills on .421 hitting in addition to nine kills.