District 6/9 football pairings set

Sports

PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Hard to believe, but we’ve reached playoff football time here in the Keystone State. Here are playoff matchups for district 6 and 9.

District 6

Class 1A:

#9 Purchase Line at #8 West Shamokin – Friday October 23rd 7 pm

#12 Bishop McCort at #5 Bishop Guilfoyle (site TBD) – Saturday October 24th 7 pm

#10 Blairsville at #7 Williamsburg (at Hollidaysburg) – Saturday October 24th 7 pm

#11 Saltsburg at #6 Juniata Valley – Saturday October 24th 7 pm

9/8 winner at #1 Penns Manor – Friday October 30th 7 pm

5/12 winner at #4 Conemaugh Valley – Saturday October 31st 1 pm

10/7 winner at #2 Homer Center – Friday October 30th 7 pm

6/11 winner at #3 Portage – Saturday October 31st 7 pm

Class 2A:

#8 Bald Eagle Area at #1 Bellwood-Antis – Friday October 23rd 7 pm

#5 Central Cambria at #4 Richland – Saturday October 24th 7 pm

#7 Cambria Heights at #2 Southern Huntingdon – Friday October 23rd 7 pm

#6 Northern Cambria vs #3 Marion Center – Saturday October 24th 7 pm

Class 3A:

#4 Westmont Hilltop at #1 Central – Friday October 23rd 7 pm

#3 Penn Cambria at #2 Tyrone – Saturday October 24th 7 pm

Class 4A:

Matchup still to be determined

Class 5A:

#2 Hollidaysburg at Central Mountain (at Mansion Park) – Friday October 31st 7 pm

Class 6A:

State College (likely) vs Altoona – Friday October 23rd 7 pm at Mansion Park

Winner plays Williamsport on October 30th at 7 pm (site TBD)

District 9

Class 1A:

Union A/C at Smethport – Friday October 23rd 7 pm

Redbank Valley at Coudersport – Saturday October 24th 7 pm

Class 2A:

Brookville at Ridgway – Friday October 23rd 7 pm

Central Clarion at Karns City – Friday October 23rd 7 pm

Class 3A:

St Marys at Clearfield (at Brockway) – Saturday October 24th 1 pm

winner plays Bedford on October 30 or 31

