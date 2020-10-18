District 6/9 football pairings set

PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Hard to believe, but we’ve reached playoff football time here in the Keystone State. Here are playoff matchups for district 6 and 9.
District 6
Class 1A:
#9 Purchase Line at #8 West Shamokin – Friday October 23rd 7 pm
#12 Bishop McCort at #5 Bishop Guilfoyle (site TBD) – Saturday October 24th 7 pm
#10 Blairsville at #7 Williamsburg (at Hollidaysburg) – Saturday October 24th 7 pm
#11 Saltsburg at #6 Juniata Valley – Saturday October 24th 7 pm
9/8 winner at #1 Penns Manor – Friday October 30th 7 pm
5/12 winner at #4 Conemaugh Valley – Saturday October 31st 1 pm
10/7 winner at #2 Homer Center – Friday October 30th 7 pm
6/11 winner at #3 Portage – Saturday October 31st 7 pm
Class 2A:
#8 Bald Eagle Area at #1 Bellwood-Antis – Friday October 23rd 7 pm
#5 Central Cambria at #4 Richland – Saturday October 24th 7 pm
#7 Cambria Heights at #2 Southern Huntingdon – Friday October 23rd 7 pm
#6 Northern Cambria vs #3 Marion Center – Saturday October 24th 7 pm
Class 3A:
#4 Westmont Hilltop at #1 Central – Friday October 23rd 7 pm
#3 Penn Cambria at #2 Tyrone – Saturday October 24th 7 pm
Class 4A:
Matchup still to be determined
Class 5A:
#2 Hollidaysburg at Central Mountain (at Mansion Park) – Friday October 31st 7 pm
Class 6A:
State College (likely) vs Altoona – Friday October 23rd 7 pm at Mansion Park
Winner plays Williamsport on October 30th at 7 pm (site TBD)
District 9
Class 1A:
Union A/C at Smethport – Friday October 23rd 7 pm
Redbank Valley at Coudersport – Saturday October 24th 7 pm
Class 2A:
Brookville at Ridgway – Friday October 23rd 7 pm
Central Clarion at Karns City – Friday October 23rd 7 pm
Class 3A:
St Marys at Clearfield (at Brockway) – Saturday October 24th 1 pm
winner plays Bedford on October 30 or 31