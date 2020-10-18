District 6/9 football pairings set

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers now sit at 5-0 after defeating the Cleveland Browns 38-7 Sunday, led by the Steelers defense who forced two turnovers.

The Steelers defense would record five sacks on Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield. Of his two interceptions, one of them was returned for a touchdown by the Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick.