The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 6 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.

District 6 Update

District 9 Update

*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted

BOYS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES — REGION 5/8/9 SEMIFINALS

Chestnut Ridge 71, Perry Traditional Academy 59

Thursday, March 3

1. Conemaugh Township

2. Windber

TBD – Pitt-Johnstown GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES — REGION 5/8 FINAL

Chestnut Ridge 63, Westinghouse 39



CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

Berlin 63, Shade 40



2. Shanksville

3. Rockwood

3:00 p.m. CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

Windber 60, McConnellsburg 35

— SCHEDULED —

Tuesday, March 1

3. Northern Bedford

Windber/McConnellsburg

TBD – Pitt-Johnstown

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.