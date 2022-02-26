The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 6 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.
District 6 Update
District 9 Update
*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
REGION 5/8/9 SEMIFINALS
Chestnut Ridge 71, Perry Traditional Academy 59
Thursday, March 3
1. Conemaugh Township
2. Windber
TBD – Pitt-Johnstown
GIRLS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
REGION 5/8 FINAL
Chestnut Ridge 63, Westinghouse 39
CLASS A – SEMIFINALS
Berlin 63, Shade 40
2. Shanksville
3. Rockwood
3:00 p.m.
CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS
Windber 60, McConnellsburg 35
— SCHEDULED —
Tuesday, March 1
3. Northern Bedford
Windber/McConnellsburg
TBD – Pitt-Johnstown
