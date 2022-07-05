PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Questions arise if Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson will be in Pittsburgh this fall.

The 26-year-old will make $2.79 million this season, but Johnson is looking for an extension. According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, he does not believe the Steelers will cave to the over-inflated receiver market.

“They aren’t offering him anything near [Terry] McLaurin or anybody else that got more than $20 million per year,” wrote Kaboly.

Washington’s Terry McLaurin is the latest wide receiver to cash in this offseason, officially signing his $71 million deal on Tuesday.

McLaurin is one of a dozen receivers slated to make more than $20 million this season. Nine of those deals were signed this offseason.

2022 Highest Paid Wide Receivers

Ranking Average Salary 2021 Stats 1. Tyreek Hill (Dolphins) $30 million 111 receptions, 1,239 yards, 9 touchdowns 2. Davante Adams (Raiders) $28 million 123 receptions, 1,553 yards 11 touchdowns 3. DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals) $27.25 million 42 receptions, 572 yards, 8 touchdowns 4. Cooper Kupp (Rams) $26.7 million 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, 16 touchdowns 5. A.J. Brown (Eagles) $25 million 63 receptions, 869 yards, 5 touchdowns 6. Stefon Diggs (Bills) $24 million 103 receptions, 1,225 yards, 10 touchdowns 7. Terry McLaurin (Commanders) $23.333 million 77 receptions, 1,053 yards, 5 touchdowns 8. D.J. Moore (Panthers) $20.628 million 93 receptions, 1,157 yards, 4 touchdowns 9. Keenan Allen (Chargers) $20.025 million 106 receptions, 1,138 yards, 6 touchdowns T10. Amari Cooper (Browns) $20 million 68 receptions, 865 yards, 8 touchdowns T10. Chris Godwin (Buccaneers) $20 million 98 receptions, 1,103 yards, 5 touchdowns T10. Mike Williams (Chargers) $20 million 76 receptions, 1,146 yards, 9 touchdowns

After more than 900 yards in 2020, Johnson record 11-hundred a season ago. He had more catches and touchdowns than McLaurin. Johnson is statistically similar to Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin, who is also in “The $20 Million Club” of receivers. Generally, Johnson performed similarly last season to the NFL’s highest paid wideouts.