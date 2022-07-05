PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Questions arise if Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson will be in Pittsburgh this fall.
The 26-year-old will make $2.79 million this season, but Johnson is looking for an extension. According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, he does not believe the Steelers will cave to the over-inflated receiver market.
“They aren’t offering him anything near [Terry] McLaurin or anybody else that got more than $20 million per year,” wrote Kaboly.
Washington’s Terry McLaurin is the latest wide receiver to cash in this offseason, officially signing his $71 million deal on Tuesday.
McLaurin is one of a dozen receivers slated to make more than $20 million this season. Nine of those deals were signed this offseason.
|2022 Highest Paid Wide Receivers
Ranking
|Average Salary
|2021 Stats
|1. Tyreek Hill (Dolphins)
|$30 million
|111 receptions, 1,239 yards, 9 touchdowns
|2. Davante Adams (Raiders)
|$28 million
|123 receptions, 1,553 yards 11 touchdowns
|3. DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals)
|$27.25 million
|42 receptions, 572 yards, 8 touchdowns
|4. Cooper Kupp (Rams)
|$26.7 million
|145 receptions, 1,947 yards, 16 touchdowns
|5. A.J. Brown (Eagles)
|$25 million
|63 receptions, 869 yards, 5 touchdowns
|6. Stefon Diggs (Bills)
|$24 million
|103 receptions, 1,225 yards, 10 touchdowns
|7. Terry McLaurin (Commanders)
|$23.333 million
|77 receptions, 1,053 yards, 5 touchdowns
|8. D.J. Moore (Panthers)
|$20.628 million
|93 receptions, 1,157 yards, 4 touchdowns
|9. Keenan Allen (Chargers)
|$20.025 million
|106 receptions, 1,138 yards, 6 touchdowns
|T10. Amari Cooper (Browns)
|$20 million
|68 receptions, 865 yards, 8 touchdowns
|T10. Chris Godwin (Buccaneers)
|$20 million
|98 receptions, 1,103 yards, 5 touchdowns
|T10. Mike Williams (Chargers)
|$20 million
|76 receptions, 1,146 yards, 9 touchdowns
After more than 900 yards in 2020, Johnson record 11-hundred a season ago. He had more catches and touchdowns than McLaurin. Johnson is statistically similar to Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin, who is also in “The $20 Million Club” of receivers. Generally, Johnson performed similarly last season to the NFL’s highest paid wideouts.