The Hall of Fame player will be tasked with improving the Devils’ power play that ranked 21st in the NHL last season and help some of their young players progress.
Recchi and Pittsburgh’s other assistants didn’t have their contracts renewed after a first-round playoff exit.
He goes from a win-now mentality with the Penguins to a youth-infused rebuild in New Jersey.
Devils hire Mark Recchi as assistant on Lindy Ruff’s staff
