Devils hire Mark Recchi as assistant on Lindy Ruff’s staff

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Mark Recchi acknowledges fans after a video tribute honoring his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame was played during a timeout in an NHL hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh. The New Jersey Devils have hired Recchi as an assistant coach, the team announced Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Recchi joins new coach Lindy Ruff’s staff after three seasons as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The New Jersey Devils have hired Mark Recchi as an assistant coach. Recchi joins new coach Lindy Ruff’s staff after three seasons as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Hall of Fame player will be tasked with improving the Devils’ power play that ranked 21st in the NHL last season and help some of their young players progress.

Recchi and Pittsburgh’s other assistants didn’t have their contracts renewed after a first-round playoff exit.

He goes from a win-now mentality with the Penguins to a youth-infused rebuild in New Jersey.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss