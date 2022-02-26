UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – In Friday night’s win over Northwestern, Penn State got hot in the second half, hitting seven three-pointers, but the defense paved the way.



Penn State boasts the best scoring defense in the Big Ten, holding opponents to just 64.6 points-per-game. On Friday against against Northwestern, the Nittany Lions locked down the Wildcats in the 67-60 win.

The Wildcats shot just 37 percent from the floor. Northwestern was held to 18 points below their season scoring average.

The Nittany Lions have kept 16 of their last 22 opponents to ten points or more under their average. Friday night’s game was a close one– 13 lead changes, gritty basketball, and solid defense.

“We’ve been in a lot of these games. Northwestern has been in a lot of these games,” said Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State head men’s basketball coach. “They go either way, very quickly. You feel like you have some momentum, and you build a lead and then you look at the scoreboard and you’re only up three or now it’s tied or now they’re up. It’s back and forth. I think we try and just focus on one possession at a time. I thought our defense was really solid the entire game.”

Friday night’s game was not the last at the Bryce Jordan Center for the Nittany Lions. Penn State welcomes Nebraska on Sunday, for a 7 pm tip.

