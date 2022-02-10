Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons wins defensive rookie of the year

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was so sensational in 2021 that he swept the voting for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In balloting by a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the NFL and released Thursday night at NFL Honors, Parsons got all 50 votes. He’s the first defensive rookie to be a unanimous choice; Marcus Allen, Ben Roethlisberger and Anquan Boldin did it on offense.

Parsons, the 12th overall selection last April, skipped the 2020 season at Penn State due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But from the outset with the Cowboys, he not only was a starter but a playmaker and eventually an All-Pro.

Parsons even stepped in on the defensive line when edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot and Randy Gregory tested positive for COVID-19. He was just as punishing up front as he was versatile as a linebacker. He had 84 tackles and 13 sacks in becoming the first Cowboy to win the award.