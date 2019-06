RICHMOND, Va. (WTAJ) -- The Altoona Curve have now one three straight games after beating Richmond Tuesday night 5-1.

Richmond took a 1-0 lead on Gio Brusa's solo homerun in the second inning. But Altoona opened the game up in the fifth inning on a two RBI double by Robbie Glendinning and a two RBI single by Bligh Madris.