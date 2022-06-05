ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dylan Shockley’s tenth-inning walk-off double propelled the Curve to a 3-2 win over the Bowie Baysox.

Shockley’s extra-innings double into center brought home Andres Alvarez for the win.

This is the Curve’s third walk-off of the season.

The game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth. Bowie took the 2-1 lead in the top of the tenth on a RBI-single from Andrew Daschbach.

Altoona tied the game off a wild pitch from Bowie’s Shelton Perkins to Andres Alvarez. The high and inside pitch went to the backstop, and Liover Peguero slid home to tie it at two runs.