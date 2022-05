HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Harrisburg Senators 5-1 on Friday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

The win is the fifth-straight win for Altoona, marking the season high.

Aaron Shackelford’s second inning homer marks the Curve’s twelfth-straight game with a homer. Shackelford had two RBIs off a pair of hits.