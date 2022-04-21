ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Curve made up their home game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats that was snowed out on Tuesday with a doubleheader on Thursday evening.

The Curve won both games, 5-2 and 11-2.

In game 1, Altoona opened up the scoring in the first inning, with a Liover Peguero double. Will Matthiessen had a homer in the bottom of the sixth to seal the deal.

In game 2, a big fifth inning with seven runs fueled the Curve. Blake Sabol and Aaron Shackelford both had fifth inning homers.

Peguero had four RBIs on the evening, three coming in the second game.