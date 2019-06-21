Curve slugger promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis

One Altoona Curve standout will take his talents to the next level.
The Altoona Curve announce Friday batting-leader Hunter Owen has been promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Owen leads the Eastern League in home runs, runs and hits.
The Curve also announce the following roster moves:
OF Chris Sharpe promoted to Double-A Altoona from A-Adv. Bradenton
RHP Scooter Hightower assigned to A-Adv. Bradenton from Double-A Altoona
RHP Tate Scioneaux reinstated from the 7-day injured list and release from Double-A Altoona
RHP Vicente Campos released from Double-A Altoona
Sharpe will wear jersey number 10. Additionally, Sean Brady has changed his jersey number to 18. An updated roster is attached.