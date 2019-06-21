Curve slugger promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

One Altoona Curve standout will take his talents to the next level.

The Altoona Curve announce Friday batting-leader Hunter Owen has been promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Owen leads the Eastern League in home runs, runs and hits.

The Curve also announce the following roster moves:

OF Chris Sharpe promoted to Double-A Altoona from A-Adv. Bradenton

RHP Scooter Hightower assigned to A-Adv. Bradenton from Double-A Altoona

RHP Tate Scioneaux reinstated from the 7-day injured list and release from Double-A Altoona

RHP Vicente Campos released from Double-A Altoona

Sharpe will wear jersey number 10. Additionally, Sean Brady has changed his jersey number to 18. An updated roster is attached.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

