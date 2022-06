READING, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Reading Fightin’ Phils 5-2 on Saturday night.

Liover Peguero, Aaron Shackelford, and Andres Alvarez each had a homer in three consecutive innings.

Shackelford lead the team with a trio of RBIs off two hits. Alvarez’s eighth-inning homer was his tenth on the season to lead the team. Shackelford blasted his ninth homer and he is second on the team.

Reading leads the series 3-2. The final game of the series is Sunday at 5:15.