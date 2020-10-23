Curve receive special letter from military vet

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sometimes, you never know what might turn up in the mail.

Altoona Curve general manager Derek Martin received a letter Wednesday from Captain Jacob Ingebritson of the U.S. Army.

CPT. Ingebritson is stationed in Afghanistan, and described in the letter that he and his platoon, the “Buccanneers,” are all big baseball fans, and the sport allows them to decompress in what is a chaotic situation in the Middle East.

Jacob describes himself as a big fan of not only minor league baseball, but specifically the Altoona Curve. Martin described to WTAJ Thursday that this was one of the most inspirational letters he’s received in the mail.