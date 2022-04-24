ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Curve trailed by four runs heading into bottom of the fifth inning, and pulled off the comeback, winning 5-4 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Andres Alvarez had the walk-off single into centerfield in the bottom of the ninth with two outs.

Catcher Blake Sabol had a pair of RBIs, with one coming in the fifth inning to kick start the comeback.

This is the Curve’s first walk-off win of the season. Altoona won four of the six games in the series against New Hampshire.

Up next, the Curve head to Akron for a road series with the Rubber Ducks.