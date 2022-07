ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A day after beating the Harrisburg Senators 6-0, the Altoona Curve fell 0-6 to the Senators.

The Curve only had four hits on the evening, as the Senators improve to 32-42 and the Curve drop 36-38.

The Curve lead the series 3-2, and will wrap up the final game of the series on Sunday at 6.