Curve lose by double digits

SOMERSET, NJ (WTAJ) – Coming off wins on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Altoona Curve fell 10-0 to the Somerset Patriots on Thursday night.

Below is a game summary from the team.

Somerset right-hander Shawn Semple struck out nine batters over six innings and the Patriots hit five home runs to secure a 10-0 victory over Altoona on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

Somerset hit three home runs across the third and fourth inning off Osvaldo Bido to take a 4-0 advantage. Patriots catcher Jason Lopez added a three-run homer in the fifth inning to take a commanding 7-0 advantage on his second home run of the night. Bido was charged with the loss, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks in 4.2 innings pitched. The right-hander struck out five and threw 89 pitches.

Altoona managed just two hits off Somerset starter Shawn Semple, who dazzled in a six-inning outing. Semple struck out nine, two shy of his career-high, and allowed just one walk on Thursday night. Kevin Gadea and Ron Marinaccio finished off the victory on the mound with three scoreless innings of relief. Somerset pitching recorded 13 strikeouts in the game.

Cal Mitchell extended his hit streak to six games with a fifth inning single. Connor Kaiser recorded the first hit of the night for the Curve with a solid single to center field in the third inning. The Curve saw their last 11 batters set down in order to finish the ballgame.

The Curve and Patriots continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 1.77) will start for Altoona, he’ll be opposed by RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-4, 7.56)