Altoona, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve had the lead in the bottom of the 8th inning on Tuesday night against the Yard Goats but fell in the top of the 9th and lost 5-4.

The Curve would go scoreless until the bottom of the 7th inning scoring one run. They then scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th to take the lead 4-3.

But Hartford hit two runs in the top of the 9th to take the lead and win the game 5-4.

