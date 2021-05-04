Curve fall short in rainy opening day

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a rainy opening day that ended with the Curve falling short to the Bowie Baysox 2-1.

Starter Roansy Contreras was a huge bright spot for the Curve. He began his outing striking out the first four batters. On the night, he pitched five scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts.

Offensively, the Curve’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Cal Mitchell that scored Oneil Cruz. Cruz went 2 for 4 on the day.

The game was delayed in the seventh due to rain. When play resumed, J.C. Escarra homered for the Baysox to tie things at 1-1 in the top of the eighth. The Baysox took the lead in the top of the ninth on a Terrin Vavra groundball that resulted in a force out at second base but a throwing error by Ji-hwan Bae trying to make the double play.

Altoona and Bowie face off again Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.