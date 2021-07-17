Curve fall for second-straight night to Rumble Ponies

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – After a late start due to rain, the Altoona Curve fell at home 7-1 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for the second-straight night. The Curve’s Mason Martin recorded his 50th RBI. He leads the Double-A Northeast League in this stat.

Below is a game summary from the team.

After a 1:04 delay to start the game, Binghamton drew even in the series with their second straight victory over the Altoona Curve, 7-1, on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve struck first, as they have in each of the first four games of the series, with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Jonah Davis started the rally with a single and advanced to second on the first of three hits by Josh Bissonette. After a fielders choice recorded the first out of the inning, Mason Martin squibbed a double down the left field line to take a 1-0 lead. Martin’s 50th RBI of the season is the most among the Double-A Northeast League and all Pirates minor leaguers.

Binghamton quickly responded with four runs in the top of the second inning off starter Osvaldo Bido. Manny Rodriguez recorded a two-run double and Joneshwy Fargas singled home two more later in the inning to extend the lead.

Mark Vientos hit a pair of solo home runs to pace the Rumble Ponies offense the rest of the way with solo shots in the fifth and ninth innings. Vientos’ 16 homers are the second-highest total in the league behind Taylor Snyder of the Hartford Yard Goats and Mason Martin, who each have hit 17 this season.

Bido suffered the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks. Brad Case followed with three innings of relief, surrendering only one run on three hits and one walk. Nathan Kirby fired a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts.

The Curve managed nine hits in the defeat, Bissonette had multiple hits for the third straight game; during which he’s got eight hits in 12 at-bats. Arden Pabst had a two-hit day as well, including his sixth double of the season.

The Curve and Rumble Ponies continue their series on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. Saturday is Casino Night with post-game fireworks, presented by Family Services Inc., and Healthcare First Credit Union. LHP Omar Cruz (0-1, 1.17) will start for Altoona, he’ll be opposed by RHP Cole Gordon (0-2, 4.57)