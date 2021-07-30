Curve fall 8-2 at home against the Senators

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Curve fell 8-2 at home against the Harrisburg Senators on Friday. The Curve won the three previous game against the Senators this homestand.

Below is a game summary from the team.

Harrisburg starter Cade Cavalli struck out a career-high 12 batters over 6.2 innings to quiet the Curve bats in an 8-2 defeat on Friday night in front of 5,550 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Altoona managed their only runs on a two-run home run from Diego Castillo in the eighth inning. Castillo sent the first offering he saw from reliever Ryan Tapani over the wall in left field for his 12th home run of the season, first since being traded from the New York Yankees to the Pirates. Castillo’s homer marked the fourth straight game that the Curve have hit a round tripper.

Cavalli allowed back-to-back singles to Brendt Citta and Cal Mitchell in the second inning, a walk to Citta in the seventh inning; and retired every other batter he faced in the game. Cavalli’s 12 strikeouts were the most by an opponent since Bryan Evans of the New Britain Rock Cats struck out 12 Curve batters on June 3, 2015.

Harrisburg jumped on Altoona starter Travis MacGregor early and never looked back, building a 6-0 lead after three innings. KJ Harrison hit a pair of two-run home runs off MacGregor to lead the Senators offense. MacGregor was charged with the loss, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks across four innings, he struck out a pair.

Nathan Kirby and Will Gardner combined for two scoreless innings of relief to finish the night on the mound, striking out three batters.

Cal Mitchell recorded his 20th multi-hit game of the season in the loss with a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a walk. Citta singled and walked in the defeat.

The Curve and Senators continue their series on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. Saturday is Scout Night at the PNG Field with post-game Fireworks presented by the PA Lottery. RHP Jeff Passantino (1-4, 3.29) will start for Altoona, he’ll be opposed by RHP Jackson Tetreault (0-0, 5.06)