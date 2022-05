ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve lost 5-3 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday.

Richmond’s Robert Emery had a pair of RBIs of one hit, as the Flying Squirrels out-hit the Curve 8-6.

The Curve wore special green jerseys for Mental Health Awareness.

The Curve lead the series 3-2. The final game of the series is Sunday at 1 P.M.