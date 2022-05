ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve lost 12-8 in the final game of the homestand against the Somerset Patriots.

Each team had 13 hits and there were five home runs.

Somerset’s Chad Bell and Oliver Dunn each had four RBis. Andres Alvarez for the Curve had had two RBIs off three hits.

The Curve are home next week, for a homestand with the Richmond Flying Squirrels.