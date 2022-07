BOWIE, Md. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve fells 2-1 to the Bowie Baysox on Saturday evening at Prince George’s Stadium.

Maverick Handley’s fourth inning homer broke the 1-1 score, giving the home team the lead.

The Curve’s righty starter Quinn Priester pitched a season-long 6.1 innings, and gave up one run.

The Baysox lead the series 4-1. The series wraps up Sunday at 1:05.