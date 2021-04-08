Curve Classic: Guilfoyle pulls off double-digit comeback, Tyrone advances to semifinals

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Bishop Guilfoyle baseball team stole the show – and home plate – Thursday in the Curve Classic quarterfinals.

The Marauders had trailed Northern Cambria 12-0 in the third inning before tying the game at 13 in the fifth. BG then took the lead before the Colts tied it 16-16 in the top of the seventh inning.

Matthew Sedlock scored two with an RBI single when Northern Cambria was down to its final out.

BG would then seal the victory in the back-and-forth game on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. Dylan McNelly scored the game-winning run and the Marauders advanced to the semifinals with a 17-16 win.

In the other quarterfinal of the day, the Tyrone Golden Eagles defeated the Central Dragons 12-7.

The Curve Classic is a yearly high school baseball tournament at Peoples Natural Gas field in Altoona – the usual home for the Pittsburgh Pirates Double-A affiliate Altoona Curve.

Watch the video at the top of this story to see highlights from Bishop Guilfoyle’s thrilling win over Northern Cambria.