ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Harrisburg Senators 7-3 in front of 8,344 fans, the most at a game since July 4, 2019.

The Curve claimed the series 4-2. Centerfielder Connor Scott had a trio of RBIs off one hit.

Normally, Altoona is off on Mondays, but due to the holiday, they head to Akron for the beginning of the series with the Rubber Ducks,