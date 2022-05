ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5 on Wednesday afternoon.

Catcher Blake Sabol had four hits for three RBIs for the Curve.

The Curve had 10 hits, the fourth-straight game with double-digit hits.

Wednesday was Education Day for the fans. There were 7,954 fans, the most since 2019.