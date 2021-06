Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Max Kranick throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WTAJ) – Sunday afternoon, Scranton native and Altoona Curve alumni, Max Kranick, made his MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kranick started on the mound for the Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals.



Kranick had three strikeouts in five innings and gave up no hits, as the Pirates rolled to a 7-2 win on the road.