FILE – Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, center, heads after the puck after winning the face off against Philadelphia Flyers’ Scott Laughton, right, with Michael Raffl, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, in this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, file photo. The Flyers won 6-3. A decade ago, Sidney Crosby’s career was at a crossroads thanks to what became an extended absence due to a concussion. On the eve of his franchise-record 1000th regular season game, the superstar looks just as dangerous as ever, with no end in sight. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sidney Crosby will be OUT tonight against the Flyers and is now listed under the NHL’s COVID protocol.

The update was released via the Penguin’s Twitter account:

Coach Sullivan on Crosby: "Sid will not be available for tonight's game. He will be listed on the NHL's COVID protocol list. We didn't have a morning skate this morning due to the NHL's COVID protocol." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 2, 2021

The morning skate was also cancelled in order to follow protocol. The Penguins also announced that Mark Jankowski skated on his own this morning, but will be unavailable for tonight’s game. He is still day to day.

Tristan Jarry will start in goal tonight against the Flyer. Puck drops at 7 p.m.