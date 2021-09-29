Contreras makes MLB debut Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Former Altoona Curve pitcher Roansy Contreras struck out four in his Pirates debut Wednesday night against the Cubs.
Contreras, who pitched 12 games for Altoona this season, pitched just three innings and didn’t allow a run. The outing was limited but gave Pirates fans a glimmer of hope as the season winds down. (Contreras is the sixth ranked prospect in the Pirates system according to MLB Pipeline.)
Contreras gave up hits to the first two batters faced before he settled in striking out Ian Happ for his first big league punch out.
Contreras was pulled after three innings. He faced 12 batters and threw 46 pitches.
The Pirates led 2-1 in the seventh when Wilson Contreras delivered a go-ahead double. Contreras drove in all three runs for the Cubs in their 3-2 win.
Pittsburgh and Chicago wrap up their series Thursday night. The Pirates then host Cincinnati for their final three games of the season.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.