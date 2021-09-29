Contreras makes MLB debut Wednesday

Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras delivers during the first inning of his first Major League start in a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Former Altoona Curve pitcher Roansy Contreras struck out four in his Pirates debut Wednesday night against the Cubs.

Contreras, who pitched 12 games for Altoona this season, pitched just three innings and didn’t allow a run. The outing was limited but gave Pirates fans a glimmer of hope as the season winds down. (Contreras is the sixth ranked prospect in the Pirates system according to MLB Pipeline.)

Roansy Contreras gets Ian Happ swinging for his first MLB strikeout. pic.twitter.com/w5c5SMUETQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 29, 2021

Contreras gave up hits to the first two batters faced before he settled in striking out Ian Happ for his first big league punch out.

Contreras was pulled after three innings. He faced 12 batters and threw 46 pitches.

The Pirates led 2-1 in the seventh when Wilson Contreras delivered a go-ahead double. Contreras drove in all three runs for the Cubs in their 3-2 win.

Pittsburgh and Chicago wrap up their series Thursday night. The Pirates then host Cincinnati for their final three games of the season.