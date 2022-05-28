SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saturday was the second day of the 2022 PIAA State Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

Saturday saw the finals of most events. Conemaugh Township junior Ethan Black won two spring titles, in the AA 100 meters and the AA 200 meters.

2022 PIAA State Track Results (Central PA Top 8 Finishers)

Event (Class) Name Time Girls 100 (AA) 8.) Mary Hostetter (Conemaugh Township, sr.) 13.02

Girls 100 (AAA) 8.) Hailey Rios (Somerset, sr.) 12.37 Girls 200 (AA) 7.) Cami Burkett (Portage, so.) 26.31 Girls 200 (AAA) 4.) Haley Rios (Somerset, sr.) 24.76 Girls 300 Hurdles (AA) 2.) Autumn Becker (Bedford, so.) 44.87 Girls 800 (AA) 5.) Ava Whysong (Chestnut Ridge, jr.) 2:18.52

Girls 3200 (AA) 2.) Delaney Dumm (Forest Hills, jr.) 10:46.05 Girls 4×100 Relay (AA) 2.) Conemaugh Township- Asia Zwick, Izzy Slezak, Ellie Speigle, Mary Hostetter

3.) Bedford- Ava Sipes, Autumn Becker, Jillian Beck, Grace Sarver 50.31





50.40

Girls 4×100 Relay (AAA) 6.) Somerset- Sydney Rush, Kamryn Ross, Abigail Urban, Hailey Rios 49.49

Girls 4×400 Relay (AA) 7.) Bedford- Autumn Becker, Meah Eshelman, Grace Sarver, Natalie Lippincott 4:08.09



Girls 4×800 Relay (AA) 1.) Central Cambria- Alaina Sheehan, Abigail Sheehan, Annaliese Niebauer, Abigail George

6.) Elk County Catholic- Sami Straub, Sophia Bille, Gianna Bille, Grace Neubert 9:30.53





9:50.34



Girls 4×800 Relay (AAA) 3.) State College- Marlee Kwasnica, Natalie Koncoski, Grace Morningstar, Chloe Poindexter 9:28.25



Boys 100 (AA) 1.) Ethan Black (Conemaugh Township, jr.)

3.) James Buonaccorsi (Huntingdon, sr.)

4.) Evan McCracken (Richland, so.) 10.78



11.19



11.21 Boys 110 Hurdles (AA) 6.) Sam Albright (Chestnut Ridge, jr.) 15.62

Boys 200 (AA) 1.) Ethan Black (Conemaugh Township, jr.)

7.) James Buonaccorsi (Huntingdon, sr.) 21.45



22.49

Boys 300 Hurdles (AA) 7.) Hunter Shawley (Bellwood Antis, sr.) 40.32

Boys 4×400 Relay (AA) 4.) Penn Cambria- Carter McDermott, Cole Eberhart, Brandt Patterson, Josh Stolarski

5.) Central Cambria- Aiden Lechleitner, Cody Roberts, Jameson O’Brien, Josh Contorchick

8.) Brookville- Jack Gill, Hunter Geer, Jack Pete, Ian Pete 3:27.46





3:28.31





3:30.94

Boys 4×800 Relay (AAA) 1.) State College- Mathew Staniar, Nick Sloff, Trent Dinant, Sean Adams 7:45.36





2022 PIAA State Field Results (Central PA Top 8 Finishers)