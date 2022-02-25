CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It was not that long ago that when Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley met in sports, tensions were high. But, after the tragic death in the Blue Jays family, Conemaugh Valley found some of its biggest support in an unlikely place.

“Back in the day when I was playing in the early ’90’s, and even I remember my dad taking me to football games when I was a kid,” said Joe Antal, a Conemaugh Valley assistant football coach. “And when you went to Conemaugh Valley in Ferndale, they were heated and a lot of times there was a lot of extracurricular activity during the games.”

“There were altercations on the field so it was as heated as heated could be,” said Antal.

In 2020, when Ferndale could not field its own team, it may have come as a surprise to some that Yellow Jackets turned to their rival from the south.

“Going in there, it was definitely weird since we were rivals,” said Ian Conway, a junior football and basketball player at Ferndale. “Just try not to start a fight and get along.”

For the past two seasons, Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley have set their rivalry aside and co-opted on the football field.

The team went 6-6 this season, beating Claysburg Kimmel in the opening round of the District 6 Playoffs. It was the first postseason win for either team since 2017.

For some, the partnership came as a surprise. But, a tragedy in 2018 gave these once bitter rivals a bit of a nudge.

“Olivia from a very young age was full of spunk full of life,” said Nicole Levis-Antal, a co-founder of The LivRed Foundation.

In May 2018, 20-year-old Olivia Red was driving a co-worker home when her car was struck by a drunk driver and pushed into oncoming traffic. She was killed instantly.

Olivia’s death sparked The LivRed Foundation, ran by her older sisters Nicole Levis-Antal and Stephanie Urban, two Conemaugh Valley graduates, with sons at the school.

“The true test of character in the way that Olivia was she would find the weakest person in the room and go to them,” said Urban.

In 2019, The LivRed Foundation held its first “LivRed” game in honor of Olivia. Conemaugh Valley was playing Ferndale that night. When the Blue Jays’ rivals came out in full support of LivRed, it changed their relationship forever.

“When you get up there, you’re a part of them,” said Conway. “It seems like you go to school with them, just being friends with them. You wouldn’t really tell that we’re separate schools unless we told you.”

Each year LivRed Foundation awards two $5,000 scholarships to students at Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale, who dedicate their life to helping others in need.

“Just knowing that people are knowing about her and how great she was,” said Urban. “That’s really my whole goal.”

Once bitter rivals are now friends, all with a little help from Olivia.

“It definitely changed people,” said Logan Kent, a senior football and basketball player at Conemaugh Valley. “Like, the story of Liv Red was a great thing and she did great for so many people and now people are seeing that and trying to better themselves.”

