PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool expects defenses to play him differently following his four-touchdown performance in a win over the Eagles.
Claypool says he’s fine with the extra attention if that means it helps his teammates get open.
Claypool became just the third rookie in league history to catch three touchdown passes and run for another when he helped the Steelers improve to 4-0 by outlasting Philadelphia 38-29.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says the challenge for Claypool will be to find new ways to be productive now that he can no longer sneak up on opponents.
Claypool’s climb: Steelers rookie WR drawing raves
