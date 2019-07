A surprise guest made his way to Central Pa. last night.

Chris Owen, best known for his roles in American Pie and October Sky stopped by Medlar Field Sunday in honor of ’90s night. For the full interview, click here: https://www.wearecentralpa.com/sports/local-sports/web-extra-chris-owen-full-interview/

The State College Spikes also had a game to play, however, the Spikes fell to the Auburn Doubledays 7-2. State College now hits the road for a week.