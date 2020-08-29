Chestnut Ridge wrestler dies in car accident

NAPIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Chestnut Ridge and wrestling community suffered a gut-punch late Friday night.

Two-time state medalist Kai Burkett died Friday night in a two-car crash.

State police in Bedford reported a fatal crash involving a 17-year-old on Cortland Road in Napier Township at 10:23 p.m. The report stated that the teen’s Nissan Altima swerved to miss debris and, upon re-entering the roadway, traveled sideways into the path of a Ford F-150XLT driven by Fernando Rodriguez, 57, of New Paris. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Rodriguez and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

A top-50 recruit by PA Power Wrestling, Burkett finished fifth in the PIAA State tournament in both his sophomore and junior seasons. He went 106-22 with 45 falls and won three District 5 individual titles. He also helped the Lions capture District 5 team titles and finish in the top four at the PIAA Class AA Dual Meet Tournament in each of his three seasons.

